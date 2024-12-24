Shyam Benegal's Lasting Legacy: A Cinematic Revolutionary Bids Farewell

Veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal, a luminary of the parallel cinema era in Indian films, was laid to rest on Tuesday, receiving full state honors. The celebrated director, known for groundbreaking films like 'Ankur' and 'Nishant', succumbed to chronic kidney disease on Monday.

His funeral at Dadar's Shivaji Park crematorium was attended by cinema peers and younger actors, including Naseeruddin Shah and Rajit Kapoor, who honored the master storyteller. Shyam Benegal, who marked his 90th birthday recently, left an indelible mark on the portrayal of Indian realities through cinema.

Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, who restored Benegal's 'Manthan' for the Cannes screening, was among those present. Cinematic luminary Gulzar reflected on Benegal's revolutionary contribution, stressing that his impact on the industry was unparalleled and will be remembered for generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)