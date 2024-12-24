Left Menu

Shyam Benegal's Lasting Legacy: A Cinematic Revolutionary Bids Farewell

Veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal, a key figure in India's parallel cinema movement, was cremated with full state honors. Known for films such as 'Ankur' and 'Nishant', Benegal passed away due to chronic kidney disease. His work's impact and revolutionary approach to cinema were celebrated by colleagues and admirers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-12-2024 15:43 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 15:43 IST
Shyam Benegal's Lasting Legacy: A Cinematic Revolutionary Bids Farewell
Shyam Benegal
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal, a luminary of the parallel cinema era in Indian films, was laid to rest on Tuesday, receiving full state honors. The celebrated director, known for groundbreaking films like 'Ankur' and 'Nishant', succumbed to chronic kidney disease on Monday.

His funeral at Dadar's Shivaji Park crematorium was attended by cinema peers and younger actors, including Naseeruddin Shah and Rajit Kapoor, who honored the master storyteller. Shyam Benegal, who marked his 90th birthday recently, left an indelible mark on the portrayal of Indian realities through cinema.

Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, who restored Benegal's 'Manthan' for the Cannes screening, was among those present. Cinematic luminary Gulzar reflected on Benegal's revolutionary contribution, stressing that his impact on the industry was unparalleled and will be remembered for generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024