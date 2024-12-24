Left Menu

Allu Arjun Grilled by Police Over Stampede Incident

Telugu actor Allu Arjun was questioned by police for over three hours at the Chikkadpally police station regarding a woman's death during a stampede at a film screening. Arjun, accompanied by legal counsel, cooperated with the investigation and was given interim bail following his arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-12-2024 15:49 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 15:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Prominent Telugu actor Allu Arjun faced police interrogation on Tuesday over a stampede incident that resulted in a woman's death during the screening of 'Pushpa-2' on December 4 in Hyderabad. The actor, who arrived at the Chikkadpally police station with his father and lawyers, was questioned for more than three hours.

Authorities enforced stringent security measures around the police station, including heavy police deployment and traffic restrictions. The police had earlier served a notice to Arjun, mandating his presence to gather information about the incident, which also left the deceased woman's son hospitalized.

Following a sequence of events depicted in a police-released video, Allu Arjun was named an accused in the case and arrested on December 13. After his interim bail was granted by the Telangana High Court, he assured of his cooperation with the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

