Allu Arjun Grilled by Police Over Stampede Incident

Prominent Telugu actor Allu Arjun faced police interrogation on Tuesday over a stampede incident that resulted in a woman's death during the screening of 'Pushpa-2' on December 4 in Hyderabad. The actor, who arrived at the Chikkadpally police station with his father and lawyers, was questioned for more than three hours.

Authorities enforced stringent security measures around the police station, including heavy police deployment and traffic restrictions. The police had earlier served a notice to Arjun, mandating his presence to gather information about the incident, which also left the deceased woman's son hospitalized.

Following a sequence of events depicted in a police-released video, Allu Arjun was named an accused in the case and arrested on December 13. After his interim bail was granted by the Telangana High Court, he assured of his cooperation with the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)