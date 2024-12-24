Secret Santa Book Exchange Sparks Debate at Cubbon Park

In a surprising turn of events, Cubbon Reads, the popular book reading community in Bengaluru, found itself at the center of a heated controversy. The organizers had planned a Secret Santa book exchange at Cubbon Park, but officials intervened, confiscating the books and citing regulations against religious activities within the park premises.

Established in March 2023, Cubbon Reads has become a cherished Saturday tradition for book lovers, sparking similar initiatives in other cities and even going international. The December 21 event was part of this routine, yet it attracted undue attention due to the holiday-themed exchange.

This incident has fueled debates on social media about the balance between public space use and regulatory rules, with notable figures expressing support for Cubbon Reads. The discussion underscores the need for clear guidelines and respectful interactions between community organizers and authorities.

