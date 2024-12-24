OUTERWORLD Redefines Men's Party Fashion at Star-Studded Bengaluru Debut

Bengaluru witnessed a vibrant debut of OUTERWORLD, the men's partywear brand, at One8 Commune. Founded by Niharika and Punit Verma, the brand launched its exclusive Party Drip Collection, blending luxury with accessibility for the modern Indian man.

The event was marked by elegance and energy as guests embraced the Luxe Glam ethos of OUTERWORLD. The collaboration with MVM Worldwide enhanced the atmosphere, reflecting the dynamism the brand embodies.

The launch saw acclaimed personalities like Umran Malik and Lakshya Sen wearing OUTERWORLD's creations. Amidst immersive entertainment, including a performance by Progressive Brothers, the debut set a new direction in men's fashion, emphasizing boldness and impeccable fitting.

