OUTERWORLD Redefines Men's Party Fashion at Star-Studded Bengaluru Debut

OUTERWORLD, a men's partywear brand founded by Niharika and Punit Verma, debuted in Bangalore with its Party Drip Collection, achieving a complete sell-out. The event showcased bold Luxe Glam outfits and featured performances, attracting prominent personalities like cricketer Umran Malik and badminton champion Lakshya Sen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-12-2024 18:17 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 18:17 IST
Bengaluru witnessed a vibrant debut of OUTERWORLD, the men's partywear brand, at One8 Commune. Founded by Niharika and Punit Verma, the brand launched its exclusive Party Drip Collection, blending luxury with accessibility for the modern Indian man.

The event was marked by elegance and energy as guests embraced the Luxe Glam ethos of OUTERWORLD. The collaboration with MVM Worldwide enhanced the atmosphere, reflecting the dynamism the brand embodies.

The launch saw acclaimed personalities like Umran Malik and Lakshya Sen wearing OUTERWORLD's creations. Amidst immersive entertainment, including a performance by Progressive Brothers, the debut set a new direction in men's fashion, emphasizing boldness and impeccable fitting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

