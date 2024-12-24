Indian Railways Elevates Maha Kumbh Experience with Luxury Tent City
Indian Railways is preparing luxury accommodations for the upcoming Maha Kumbh in 2023, offering high-end tents and villas near Prayagraj. Around 3,000 special trains will also operate for the event. This initiative aims to provide premium facilities for attendees, enhancing their overall experience at the religious gathering.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 24-12-2024 18:32 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 18:32 IST
- Country:
- India
Indian Railways is offering a luxurious stay experience for the upcoming Maha Kumbh, scheduled from January 13 to February 26 in Prayagraj.
As part of this initiative, the Railways has completed a 'luxury tent city' named Mahakumbh Gram, located approximately 3.5 km from the Triveni Sangam.
The facility features premium tents and villas with modern amenities, aiming to accommodate over one lakh passengers, with tariffs ranging from Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,000 per day.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Dr. Nobuhle Nkabane Advocates for University Campus Land Use to Address Student Accommodation Shortage
Kejriwal Awaits Government Accommodation: AAP's Push for Entitlement
PM Modi Offers Prayers at Triveni Sangam Ahead of Maha Kumbh
IRCTC Unveils Deluxe Accommodations for Maha Kumbh Mela 2025
Luxurious Accommodations Planned for Maha Kumbh Mela 2025