Indian Railways Elevates Maha Kumbh Experience with Luxury Tent City

Indian Railways is offering a luxurious stay experience for the upcoming Maha Kumbh, scheduled from January 13 to February 26 in Prayagraj.

As part of this initiative, the Railways has completed a 'luxury tent city' named Mahakumbh Gram, located approximately 3.5 km from the Triveni Sangam.

The facility features premium tents and villas with modern amenities, aiming to accommodate over one lakh passengers, with tariffs ranging from Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,000 per day.

(With inputs from agencies.)