A Century of Rafi: Celebrating the Legendary Melody Maker

Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored legendary singer Mohammed Rafi on his 100th birth anniversary, recognizing his exceptional impact on Indian music and culture. With a career spanning from the 1950s, Rafi's versatile voice captured the essence of countless emotions, solidifying his status as a beloved figure in music history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2024 19:27 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 19:27 IST
Mohammed Rafi
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the iconic singer Mohammed Rafi on his 100th birth anniversary. Modi highlighted Rafi's monumental contribution to music, praising him as a genius whose work continues to resonate across generations.

In a message shared on platform X, Modi stated, "Remembering the legendary Mohammed Rafi Sahab on his 100th birth anniversary. He was a musical genius whose cultural influence and impact transcend generations. Rafi Sahab's songs capture a wide range of emotions, showcasing his extensive versatility."

Born in Punjab, Rafi became a dominant force in playback singing, enchanting audiences with his performances of Naushad's compositions in 'Baiju Bawra' in 1952. His ability to seamlessly blend classical prowess with popular appeal made him an enduring favorite. Rafi's legacy continues to inspire and bring joy to countless music enthusiasts worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

