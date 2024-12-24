Karnataka CM Sends Best Wishes to Shivarajkumar

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah extended his well-wishes to Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar, who is currently in the United States for surgery. The surgery, scheduled for December 24 at the Miami Cancer Institute, comes after Shivarajkumar fell ill.

Siddaramaiah expressed confidence in the actor's ability to overcome this challenge, highlighting Shivarajkumar's courage and kindness. "As far as I know, Shivarajkumar's confidence will see him through," said the CM via social media.

The Chief Minister also noted the outpouring of goodwill from both older and younger generations, expressing his own anticipation for the actor's healthy return to India.

(With inputs from agencies.)