Left Menu

Karnataka CM Sends Best Wishes to Shivarajkumar

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed his best wishes for the speedy recovery of Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar, who is undergoing surgery in the United States. The CM is optimistic about Shivarajkumar's resilience and kindness helping him overcome his health challenges, and he joins countless others in wishing him well.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-12-2024 19:55 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 19:55 IST
Karnataka CM Sends Best Wishes to Shivarajkumar
Shivarajkumar

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah extended his well-wishes to Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar, who is currently in the United States for surgery. The surgery, scheduled for December 24 at the Miami Cancer Institute, comes after Shivarajkumar fell ill.

Siddaramaiah expressed confidence in the actor's ability to overcome this challenge, highlighting Shivarajkumar's courage and kindness. "As far as I know, Shivarajkumar's confidence will see him through," said the CM via social media.

The Chief Minister also noted the outpouring of goodwill from both older and younger generations, expressing his own anticipation for the actor's healthy return to India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024