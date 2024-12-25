Left Menu

'Deadpool' director Tim Miller on how much he made for 2 years of work, says "it's not really a profitable thing"

ANI | Updated: 25-12-2024 18:58 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 18:58 IST
Deadpool (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

'Deadpool' Director Tim Miller shared how much he made as the director of 2016's 'Deadpool', his feature film directorial debut. He shared that it wasn't "profitable" to make such a superhero film starring Ryan Reynolds, although the film performed really well at the box office, reported Deadline.

"You guys might not know, but it's not really a profitable thing to be a first-time director in Hollywood, and I'll tell you exactly," said Miller. "I got USD 225,000 to direct Deadpool. I know it sounds like a lot of money, but for two years of work, that's not a ton of money." He added, "Not that I'm not grateful, I'm fucking grateful, that's the way it is because you're supposed to when you're a first-time director. My agent said 'Dude, you make more on an episode of The Walking Dead," as per the Deadline.

'Deadpool' made over USD 782M at the box office worldwide. Miller said that he feels "uniquely fortunate" to be part of the popular franchise, saying, "Then, then my second thought is, I wish my director deals had a piece of the merchandising so that I could get some money from all of that." After the success of the first Deadpool movie, a sequel was released in 2018, with David Leitch taking over as the director. After Disney acquired Fox in 2017, the Deadpool character was integrated into Marvel Studios' MCU, and a third instalment of the franchise was released in 2024 with Deadpool & Wolverine directed by Shawn Levy, reported Deadline. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

