Tragic Passing of Young Actor Hudson Meek

Hudson Meek, a young actor known for his role in Edgar Wright's film, tragically passed away at age 16 after a vehicle accident. Despite his short life, he left a profound impact. His death is being investigated, and a memorial will be held on December 28. A scholarship fund is also established in his memory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 26-12-2024 11:44 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 11:44 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Hudson Meek, who famously portrayed the younger version of Ansel Elgort's character in Edgar Wright's 2017 film, has died at 16 after a tragic accident involving a moving vehicle.

Meek, also known for roles in ''MacGyver'', ''The School Duet'', ''The List'', and ''The Santa Con'', passed away on December 22 in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, according to local news reports. A post on his Instagram announced, ''Our hearts are broken to share that Hudson Meek went home to be with Jesus tonight. His 16 years on this earth were far too short, but he accomplished so much and significantly impacted everyone he met.''

The young actor reportedly suffered blunt force injuries after falling from a moving vehicle on December 19. He succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on Saturday night. Plans for a memorial service on December 28 and a scholarship in his name at Vestavia Hills High School are underway. Meanwhile, local police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

