A Tribute to MT Vasudevan Nair: A Legendary Icon of Malayalam Cinema

The Malayalam film industry is in mourning following the death of legendary screenwriter and filmmaker MT Vasudevan Nair on December 25. Renowned figures, including Mammootty, Mohan Lal, and Manju Warrier, paid their final respects to the luminary.

MT, a towering personality in Indian literature and cinema, was celebrated for his profound narrative style and unmatched contribution to the arts. Mohanlal, who visited MT's residence 'Sithara', reminisced about his memorable collaborations with MT, sharing how acting in MT's scripted roles was a privilege.

The versatile MT directed seven films, scripted over 54, and left an indelible mark on Malayalam cinema with classics like 'Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha' and 'Sadayam'. His illustrious career included National Film Awards and a profound engagement with the cultural narratives of Kerala.

(With inputs from agencies.)