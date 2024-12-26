Left Menu

Legacy of Bapsi Sidhwa: A Titan of South Asian Literature

Renowned novelist Bapsi Sidhwa, known for her impactful South Asian literature, passed away at 86 in Houston. Born in Karachi and raised in Lahore, Sidhwa overcame polio to craft evocative narratives like 'Ice Candy Man', which vividly depict cultural and historical contexts, leaving an indelible mark on global literature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Houston | Updated: 26-12-2024 16:10 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 16:10 IST
Legacy of Bapsi Sidhwa: A Titan of South Asian Literature
  • Country:
  • United States

Bapsi Sidhwa, a trailblazing novelist born in Pakistan and a cornerstone of South Asian literature, has died at age 86 in Houston, her family confirms. Her death marks a significant loss to global literature, and her legacy is celebrated through her influential works.

Sidhwa is survived by her children and a collection of novels that earned her international acclaim. Her brother, Feroze Bhandara, has announced memorial ceremonies and last rites will take place in Houston.

Renowned for books like 'Ice Candy Man' and 'The Crow Eaters', Sidhwa's writings captured the nuances of cultural and historical themes, notably the 1947 partition. Her work has been acknowledged for portraying rich cultural tapestries accented by her personal experiences and historical insights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024