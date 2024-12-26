Left Menu

Tulips in Bloom: Transforming New Delhi's Urban Landscape

New Delhi Municipal Council has begun planting over 3 lakh tulip bulbs to beautify Lutyens' Delhi. This initiative includes imported bulbs from the Netherlands and preserved bulbs from last year's drive. Iconic locations across the city will host these vibrant flowers, offering a stunning visual treat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 20:18 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 20:18 IST
Tulips in Bloom: Transforming New Delhi's Urban Landscape
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to transform the aesthetic appeal of Lutyens' Delhi, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has embarked on an ambitious project, planting over 300,000 tulip bulbs. This initiative aims not only to enhance the capital's beauty with vibrant colors but also to reduce air and dust pollution.

The NDMC has procured a total of 550,000 tulip bulbs from the Netherlands and last year's reserves, distributing them among various civic bodies. While NDMC will plant 325,000 bulbs, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will plant 200,000 and 25,000 bulbs, respectively. Iconic areas like Shanti Path, Lodhi Garden, and Connaught Place will host these blooms.

This year's project introduces tulips in pots for the first time, enhancing visual aesthetics further. The flowers, set to bloom from February, will display an array of colors from white to mixed hues. As an effort dating back to 2017-18, the NDMC continues its commitment to creating a more visually appealing and sustainable urban environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024