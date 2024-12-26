Tulips in Bloom: Transforming New Delhi's Urban Landscape

In a bid to transform the aesthetic appeal of Lutyens' Delhi, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has embarked on an ambitious project, planting over 300,000 tulip bulbs. This initiative aims not only to enhance the capital's beauty with vibrant colors but also to reduce air and dust pollution.

The NDMC has procured a total of 550,000 tulip bulbs from the Netherlands and last year's reserves, distributing them among various civic bodies. While NDMC will plant 325,000 bulbs, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will plant 200,000 and 25,000 bulbs, respectively. Iconic areas like Shanti Path, Lodhi Garden, and Connaught Place will host these blooms.

This year's project introduces tulips in pots for the first time, enhancing visual aesthetics further. The flowers, set to bloom from February, will display an array of colors from white to mixed hues. As an effort dating back to 2017-18, the NDMC continues its commitment to creating a more visually appealing and sustainable urban environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)