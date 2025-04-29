EU Court Rules Against Malta's Golden Passport Scheme
The EU Court of Justice ruled Malta's golden passport programme illegal. The scheme, challenged by the EU Commission in 2022, allowed wealthy investors to buy citizenship in exchange for a 1 million euros investment, granting the right to live and work across the EU.
The European Court of Justice has declared Malta's controversial golden passport programme in violation of EU law. This decision marks a significant setback for Malta, which has faced criticism for allowing wealthy foreigners to purchase EU citizenship.
The programme, which was challenged by the European Commission last year, offered fast-track citizenship in exchange for an investment of approximately one million euros. This effectively granted investors the right to live and work in any European Union member state.
The ruling reinforces the EU's position against the commodification of citizenship, emphasizing the need to maintain the integrity and value of European citizenship for genuine residents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
