Supreme Court Grapples with Spyware Privacy Concerns

The Supreme Court deliberated on privacy concerns surrounding the use of spyware against terrorists, highlighting the delicate balance between national security and individual privacy. On Tuesday, a bench comprising Justice Surya Kant and Justice N Kotiswar Singh remarked that any report related to national security wouldn't be publicly disclosed, though individual privacy apprehensions could be addressed.

Advocate Dinesh Dwivedi, representing a petitioner, questioned the government's possession and use of the spyware. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, speaking on behalf of journalist Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, referenced a US court judgment and emphasized the need for transparency concerning those affected by the spyware.

The Supreme Court, responding to evidence from WhatsApp and other sources, noted it would assess the extent to which the technical panel's report could be shared with the public. The complexity of the issue is further compounded by international revelations of potential spyware misuse targeting Indian citizens.

