Tragic End: Hungarian Hiker Found in Slovenia's Snow-Covered Alps

The body of a Hungarian hiker who went missing after a blizzard struck the Alps was found by Slovenia's mountain rescuers. The man was located in a gorge, buried under snow, while his female companion was rescued earlier. The blizzard affected the Balkans heavily.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ljubljana | Updated: 26-12-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 20:30 IST
  • Country:
  • Slovenia

In a tragic aftermath of last week's snowstorm in the Alps, Slovenian mountain rescuers have found the body of a Hungarian hiker who had been missing.

The hiker was discovered in a gorge following an extensive search hampered by inclement weather, which initially prevented helicopter assistance.

The fatal incident highlights the need for climbers to heed weather warnings and take precautions in Slovenia's popular Alpine region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

