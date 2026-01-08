Left Menu

Sri Lanka to receive 10 Navy TH-57 helicopters from US

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 08-01-2026 19:15 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 19:15 IST
Sri Lanka to receive 10 Navy TH-57 helicopters from US
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka will receive 10 US Navy TH-57 (Bell 206 Sea Ranger) helicopters, a top American diplomat said on Thursday.

In a post on X, US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung said the helicopters, manufactured in Texas and built for reliability, are being transferred under the Excess Defence Articles Program and they are expected to arrive in Sri Lanka in early 2026.

''So pleased that the United States can offer 10 @USNavy TH-57 (Bell 206 SEA RANGER) helicopters to @AirForceLK at no cost for the equipment itself,'' she said. ''Crises like Cyclone Ditwah demonstrate the vital role helicopters play in search & rescue. These 10 helicopters will support the Sri Lanka Air Force by enhancing its fleet & pilot training for more effective disaster response," she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Three district courts in Chhattisgarh get bomb threats; cops declare them hoaxes after checking

Three district courts in Chhattisgarh get bomb threats; cops declare them ho...

 India
2
Teen soccer player who died in Swiss bar fire laid to rest

Teen soccer player who died in Swiss bar fire laid to rest

 Global
3
Cong, BRS enacting political drama over river water issues: Union Minister Sanjay Kumar

Cong, BRS enacting political drama over river water issues: Union Minister S...

 India
4
Global air cargo demand rises 5.5% YoY in November 2025 amid year-end holiday push

Global air cargo demand rises 5.5% YoY in November 2025 amid year-end holida...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech growing faster than users’ financial understanding

Why conversational AI is becoming lifeline in mental health emergencies

How collaborative AI can shield self-driving cars from cyberattacks

Cognitive load and AI: How automation is rewriting the role of teachers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026