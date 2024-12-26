Left Menu

Santa Claus Costume Controversy on Christmas Eve

In Indore, a food delivery worker was pressured to remove his Santa Claus outfit on Christmas Eve. Allegations from Congress suggest involvement of Hindu Jagran Manch leaders. The incident, captured on video, has sparked concerns over communal harmony. Police await an official complaint to initiate investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 26-12-2024 21:17 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 21:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

On Christmas Eve in Indore, a controversy unfolded as a food delivery employee was compelled to remove his Santa Claus costume. The incident has sparked allegations of communal discord in the city, with political leaders demanding action.

Congress spokesperson Santosh Singh Gautam has accused the Hindu Jagran Manch leader, Sumit Hardia, of forcing the delivery worker to take off the costume. A video that surfaced shows the employee being questioned about wearing such attire, with a voice asking if he would wear saffron robes during Diwali.

Sumit Hardia, whose voice is allegedly in the video, claimed the costume was removed voluntarily. The police, led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Anand Yadav, stated that no official complaint has been filed but promised an investigation if one is received.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

