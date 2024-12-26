Santa Claus Costume Controversy on Christmas Eve

On Christmas Eve in Indore, a controversy unfolded as a food delivery employee was compelled to remove his Santa Claus costume. The incident has sparked allegations of communal discord in the city, with political leaders demanding action.

Congress spokesperson Santosh Singh Gautam has accused the Hindu Jagran Manch leader, Sumit Hardia, of forcing the delivery worker to take off the costume. A video that surfaced shows the employee being questioned about wearing such attire, with a voice asking if he would wear saffron robes during Diwali.

Sumit Hardia, whose voice is allegedly in the video, claimed the costume was removed voluntarily. The police, led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Anand Yadav, stated that no official complaint has been filed but promised an investigation if one is received.

(With inputs from agencies.)