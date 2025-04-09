Angel Sepulveda's Brilliance Propels Cruz Azul to CONCACAF Semifinals
Striker Angel Sepulveda scored twice, ensuring Cruz Azul's 2-1 victory over rival America, advancing them to the CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals. Sepulveda's goals, in the 12th and 85th minutes, set up a clash with Tigres. Alvaro Fidalgo netted one for America, who suffered a quarterfinals exit.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexicocity | Updated: 09-04-2025 11:42 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 11:42 IST
In a thrilling quarterfinal clash, Angel Sepulveda's double strike secured Cruz Azul a 2-1 victory against rival Club America, propelling them to the CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals.
Sepulveda, who netted in the 12th and 85th minutes, set up a semifinal showdown with Tigres, pushing 'La Maquina' a step closer to their seventh title.
Meanwhile, Spanish midfielder Alvaro Fidalgo scored for America, the team with the highest payroll in Mexico, marking another missed opportunity for the club to clinch the regional championship since their last win in 2016.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Blatter and Platini Cleared Again: Swiss Court Acquits Soccer Icons
Hank Steinbrecher: The Architect Behind U.S. Soccer's Golden Era
Socceroos Stepping Up: Australia's World Cup Quest
New Zealand's Soccer Renaissance: All Whites Secure Path to Sustainable Growth
Exiled Afghan Women's Soccer Team Calls for Global Athletic Solidarity