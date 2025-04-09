Yuan Hits 19-Month Low Amid Intensifying Trade War

The Chinese yuan slid to a 19-month low against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, as tensions in the Sino-U.S. trade war showed no signs of abating.

Afternoon trading saw the yuan drop by 0.2% to 7.3498 per dollar, while its offshore counterpart initially sank to a record low but later regained some losses.

Economists warned that the weaker yuan could lead to increased pressures on China's economy and potentially ignite unwanted capital outflows, despite the potential relief it offers to exporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)