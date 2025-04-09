Dynastic Coaching: Safina and Safin Guide Russia's Rising Tennis Stars

In a notable move within the tennis arena, former world number one Dinara Safina has entered the coaching realm, teaming up with fellow Russian player Diana Shnaider for the claycourt season. Safina follows in the footsteps of her brother Marat Safin, illustrating a familial legacy in guiding tennis talent.

Diana Shnaider, currently ranked 13th globally, announced their collaboration via Instagram, expressing excitement for the potential growth both on and off the court. Shnaider, who enjoyed a remarkable 2024 season with four WTA singles titles and an Olympic silver medal, sees Safina's legendary status as a significant asset to her team.

Safina's transition to coaching comes after retiring in 2014 due to injury struggles; her entry into this role coincides with Marat Safin's recent coaching partnership with Andrey Rublev. Rublev preps for the looming French Open, setting the stage for a competitive clay season.

