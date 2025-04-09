Left Menu

Dynastic Coaching: Safina and Safin Guide Russia's Rising Tennis Stars

Former tennis world number one Dinara Safina has joined Diana Shnaider's coaching team, following in the footsteps of her brother, Marat Safin. Shnaider, world number 13, is aiming to build on her successful 2024 season. Safina retired in 2014 and begins her coaching career amid Rublev's French Open preparations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 11:43 IST
Dynastic Coaching: Safina and Safin Guide Russia's Rising Tennis Stars

In a notable move within the tennis arena, former world number one Dinara Safina has entered the coaching realm, teaming up with fellow Russian player Diana Shnaider for the claycourt season. Safina follows in the footsteps of her brother Marat Safin, illustrating a familial legacy in guiding tennis talent.

Diana Shnaider, currently ranked 13th globally, announced their collaboration via Instagram, expressing excitement for the potential growth both on and off the court. Shnaider, who enjoyed a remarkable 2024 season with four WTA singles titles and an Olympic silver medal, sees Safina's legendary status as a significant asset to her team.

Safina's transition to coaching comes after retiring in 2014 due to injury struggles; her entry into this role coincides with Marat Safin's recent coaching partnership with Andrey Rublev. Rublev preps for the looming French Open, setting the stage for a competitive clay season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025