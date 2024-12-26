Rajasthan's Tribute to Sahibzadas: Land Allotment for Sikh Hostel

In a recent announcement, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma revealed plans to allocate land for a hostel dedicated to the 'Sahibzadas' – Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh, during a Shabad Kirtan program marking Veer Bal Diwas.

The Chief Minister praised the young martyrs, who are significant figures in Sikh history, for their steadfast commitment to religious beliefs and truth. He expressed that their sacrifice serves as a source of inspiration for many.

Further highlighting their historical importance, BJP state president Madan Rathore said that despite the Mughals' attempts to force them into submission through torture, the Sahibzadas chose martyrdom over compromise, showcasing unparalleled courage and devotion.

(With inputs from agencies.)