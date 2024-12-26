Left Menu

Rajasthan's Tribute to Sahibzadas: Land Allotment for Sikh Hostel

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced the allotment of land for a Sikh hostel named after Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh. Highlighting their martyrdom during Veer Bal Diwas, Sharma praised their inspirational sacrifice for religion. BJP leaders emphasized their courage against Mughal rulers' attempts at subjugation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 26-12-2024 21:47 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 21:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent announcement, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma revealed plans to allocate land for a hostel dedicated to the 'Sahibzadas' – Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh, during a Shabad Kirtan program marking Veer Bal Diwas.

The Chief Minister praised the young martyrs, who are significant figures in Sikh history, for their steadfast commitment to religious beliefs and truth. He expressed that their sacrifice serves as a source of inspiration for many.

Further highlighting their historical importance, BJP state president Madan Rathore said that despite the Mughals' attempts to force them into submission through torture, the Sahibzadas chose martyrdom over compromise, showcasing unparalleled courage and devotion.

