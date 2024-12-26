Maharashtra's Cultural Revamp: Boosting Film Production and Employment

Maharashtra's Cultural Affairs Minister, Ashish Shelar, has proposed a single-window clearance system to expedite the issuance of permits for outdoor film shooting across the state.

According to an official statement, this initiative is expected to bolster the film industry in Maharashtra, subsequently creating job opportunities. Shelar, a BJP leader, recently assumed control of the ministry.

During a strategic meeting, Shelar also addressed plans for revamping the P L Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy, as well as discussing major events such as the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar publication ceremony and the Maharashtra Bhushan awards.

(With inputs from agencies.)