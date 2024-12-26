Left Menu

Maharashtra's Cultural Revamp: Boosting Film Production and Employment

Maharashtra's Cultural Minister, Ashish Shelar, aims to boost film production by introducing a single-window clearance system for outdoor shooting permits. This initiative, expected to create jobs, was discussed alongside plans for the Maharashtra Kala Academy's redevelopment and upcoming cultural events.

Maharashtra's Cultural Affairs Minister, Ashish Shelar, has proposed a single-window clearance system to expedite the issuance of permits for outdoor film shooting across the state.

According to an official statement, this initiative is expected to bolster the film industry in Maharashtra, subsequently creating job opportunities. Shelar, a BJP leader, recently assumed control of the ministry.

During a strategic meeting, Shelar also addressed plans for revamping the P L Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy, as well as discussing major events such as the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar publication ceremony and the Maharashtra Bhushan awards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

