Sanjeev Kapoor Elevates In-Flight Dining Experience on Singapore Airlines

Sanjeev Kapoor, a renowned Indian chef, has brought a delightful culinary transformation to Singapore Airlines' long-haul flights by offering Indian dishes that showcase diverse regional flavors. Kapoor's role on the airline's International Culinary Panel highlights his influence in crafting exquisite meals now enjoyed by passengers.

The expert chef describes the meticulous process of developing these menus, which includes tasters in simulated cabin conditions to perfect the dishes' flavors at 35,000 feet. The culinary focus emphasizes fresh ingredients, harmonizing flavors, and the challenges of serving at altitude, with specific attention given to moisture retention and seasoning intensities.

Flight routes and customer preferences critically shape the menu offerings, which include the exclusive Shahi Thali for First Class. Kapoor's partnership with SIA exemplifies a sophisticated fusion of culinary tradition and modern aviation dining, ensuring passengers experience gourmet meals reflecting India's rich culinary heritage.

