Sanjeev Kapoor Elevates In-Flight Dining Experience on Singapore Airlines

Celebrated chef Sanjeev Kapoor has revolutionized in-flight dining on Singapore Airlines by introducing Indian culinary delights. Kapoor's expertise ensures flavorful meals at high altitudes, taking into account passenger feedback and preferences. His innovative menus are crafted to offer a taste of India's diverse regions to flyers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 27-12-2024 07:15 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 07:15 IST
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Sanjeev Kapoor, a renowned Indian chef, has brought a delightful culinary transformation to Singapore Airlines' long-haul flights by offering Indian dishes that showcase diverse regional flavors. Kapoor's role on the airline's International Culinary Panel highlights his influence in crafting exquisite meals now enjoyed by passengers.

The expert chef describes the meticulous process of developing these menus, which includes tasters in simulated cabin conditions to perfect the dishes' flavors at 35,000 feet. The culinary focus emphasizes fresh ingredients, harmonizing flavors, and the challenges of serving at altitude, with specific attention given to moisture retention and seasoning intensities.

Flight routes and customer preferences critically shape the menu offerings, which include the exclusive Shahi Thali for First Class. Kapoor's partnership with SIA exemplifies a sophisticated fusion of culinary tradition and modern aviation dining, ensuring passengers experience gourmet meals reflecting India's rich culinary heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

