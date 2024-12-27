A Poetic Duel: The Literary Legacy of Manmohan Singh and Sushma Swaraj

Former prime minister and respected statesman Manmohan Singh was famed for his measured demeanor and love of Urdu poetry, which he frequently showcased during parliamentary debates. His interactions with BJP leader Sushma Swaraj are especially remembered.

In a notable 2011 debate, Swaraj cited Shahab Jafri to question Singh amid rising corruption allegations. Singh countered with Allama Iqbal's verses, demonstrating his unique style of engagement.

Singh's exchanges with Swaraj continued in 2013, when both leaders used poetry to express political critiques. Singh's love for literature highlighted his impactful yet understated approach to governance. He passed away at 92, leaving a legacy as an economic reformer and a consensus builder.

