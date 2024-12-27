Left Menu

A Poetic Duel: The Literary Legacy of Manmohan Singh and Sushma Swaraj

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh was renowned for his poetic exchanges in Parliament, notably with BJP leader Sushma Swaraj. Their debates, infused with Urdu verses, became iconic on social media. Singh, who passed away at 92, used poetry as a tool for disarming criticisms, reflecting his fondness for literature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 10:15 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 10:15 IST
A Poetic Duel: The Literary Legacy of Manmohan Singh and Sushma Swaraj
Manmohan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Former prime minister and respected statesman Manmohan Singh was famed for his measured demeanor and love of Urdu poetry, which he frequently showcased during parliamentary debates. His interactions with BJP leader Sushma Swaraj are especially remembered.

In a notable 2011 debate, Swaraj cited Shahab Jafri to question Singh amid rising corruption allegations. Singh countered with Allama Iqbal's verses, demonstrating his unique style of engagement.

Singh's exchanges with Swaraj continued in 2013, when both leaders used poetry to express political critiques. Singh's love for literature highlighted his impactful yet understated approach to governance. He passed away at 92, leaving a legacy as an economic reformer and a consensus builder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024