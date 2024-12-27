Left Menu

Pets as Family: Inside the Era of Deep Connections

Mars Petcare's Global Pet Parent Survey highlights how pets are increasingly seen as essential companions for emotional support and stress relief. With rising pet ownership, especially among Gen Z and Millennials, the trend signifies a cultural shift towards stronger emotional ties between humans and their pets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 10:34 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 10:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking study encompassing over 20,000 pet parents worldwide, Mars Petcare has unveiled profound insights reflecting the essential role pets now play in human lives. This extensive survey, including 1,000 respondents from India, revealed that a significant number see their pets as the most vital part of their existence.

Gen Z and Millennials lead the charge in forming deep emotional bonds with their pets, viewing them as stress relievers and sources of unconditional love. Despite the growing cultural shift towards pet adoption, the figures indicate there's still some way to go in promoting adoption from shelters over pet shops and breeders.

Mars Petcare continues to be at the forefront of this evolving pet care landscape, aiming to meet the needs of modern pet parents. Through initiatives like Better Cities for Pets and National Adoption Weekends, Mars is committed to fostering compassionate and responsible pet ownership globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

