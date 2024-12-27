Left Menu

Allu Arjun Involved in Legal Battle Over Stampede Incident at 'Pushpa-2' Premiere

Telugu actor Allu Arjun appears in court via video conference over the death of a woman during a stampede at the 'Pushpa-2' premiere. Arrested on December 13, he was granted interim bail by Telangana High Court. Legal proceedings continue with multiple accusations.

Allu Arjun, a prominent Telugu actor, faced the judicial system on Friday through a video conference, as he remains under scrutiny in connection with a tragic stampede that claimed a woman's life during his film's premiere.

Arjun, who stands as accused number 11, has petitioned for regular bail, which is anticipated to be addressed in court come December 30. His initial detainment on December 13 resulted in a brief tenure in judicial custody, preceding his court appearance through virtual means.

Despite being shifted to jail, Arjun was released on interim bail a day after his arrest, thanks to a Telangana High Court decision. The grave incident on December 4 at Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre, where a stampede injured a young boy and led to his mother's death, has pushed local authorities to register a case against Arjun, alongside his security team and theatre management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

