Omar Abdullah's Vision: Transforming Jammu into a Tourism Haven

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah envisions a boost in tourism by promoting local attractions alongside the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, potentially drawing 15 lakh additional visitors. Key developments include a new lake and an open-air amphitheatre, aimed at enhancing Jammu's cultural and tourism appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 27-12-2024 15:20 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 15:19 IST
Omar Abdullah's Vision: Transforming Jammu into a Tourism Haven
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has set forth an ambitious plan aimed at transforming the region into a major tourist destination.

By encouraging pilgrims visiting the famed Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine to explore other attractions in Jammu, Abdullah anticipates an influx of 15 lakh visitors annually.

A near-completed lake project and the new open-air amphitheatre at Bagh-e-Bahu are pivotal in boosting Jammu's profile on the tourism map.

(With inputs from agencies.)

