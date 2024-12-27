Omar Abdullah's Vision: Transforming Jammu into a Tourism Haven

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has set forth an ambitious plan aimed at transforming the region into a major tourist destination.

By encouraging pilgrims visiting the famed Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine to explore other attractions in Jammu, Abdullah anticipates an influx of 15 lakh visitors annually.

A near-completed lake project and the new open-air amphitheatre at Bagh-e-Bahu are pivotal in boosting Jammu's profile on the tourism map.

(With inputs from agencies.)