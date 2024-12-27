Omar Abdullah's Vision: Transforming Jammu into a Tourism Haven
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah envisions a boost in tourism by promoting local attractions alongside the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, potentially drawing 15 lakh additional visitors. Key developments include a new lake and an open-air amphitheatre, aimed at enhancing Jammu's cultural and tourism appeal.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has set forth an ambitious plan aimed at transforming the region into a major tourist destination.
By encouraging pilgrims visiting the famed Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine to explore other attractions in Jammu, Abdullah anticipates an influx of 15 lakh visitors annually.
A near-completed lake project and the new open-air amphitheatre at Bagh-e-Bahu are pivotal in boosting Jammu's profile on the tourism map.
