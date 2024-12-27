Tragic Gas Cylinder Explosion Claims More Lives Among Ayyappa Devotees

A gas cylinder explosion in Hubballi district has resulted in the deaths of four devotees of Lord Ayyappa. This tragic incident occurred when nine devotees, staying in a room at Achchhavana Colony, Sainagar, were injured following the fire.

Initially, two devotees succumbed to their injuries by Thursday morning, prompting Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to announce a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased. This accident has sparked a wave of concern and sympathy across the region.

Two more victims have died, raising the death toll to four, as confirmed by local police. Meanwhile, among the five treated in the hospital, four remain critically injured, underlining the severity of the situation following this disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)