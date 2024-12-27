Indian Film Industry Pays Tribute to Visionary Leader Manmohan Singh

Leading figures from India's film fraternity have expressed deep sorrow at the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who died at 92. Anil Kapoor, speaking through Instagram, heralded Singh as a visionary leader instrumental in shaping modern India's economic landscape. He reflected on the unforgettable impression Singh left on him, emphasizing his humility and wisdom, which will be eternally cherished.

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan took to social media, describing Singh as one of India's most distinguished statesmen and scholars. Haasan noted the end of a significant era in Indian politics, lauding Singh's policies as Finance Minister and Prime Minister for their far-reaching impact on the nation's trajectory. Haasan highlighted Singh's unwavering dedication to inclusivity and social justice, ensuring India's progress was shared across all societal strata.

Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene also honored Singh's legacy, calling his leadership a testament to quiet determination's power. Actor Nimrat Kaur and Diljit Dosanjh similarly paid tribute, recognizing Singh's enduring imprint on India's fabric. Manmohan Singh, the architect of pivotal economic reforms, will be remembered as a crucial figure in modernizing India's economy and governance, with his last rites set for Saturday in New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)