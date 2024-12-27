Left Menu

Indian Film Industry Pays Tribute to Visionary Leader Manmohan Singh

Prominent members of the Indian film industry, including Anil Kapoor and Kamal Haasan, mourned the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, celebrating his remarkable contributions to India's economic transformation and democratic empowerment. Singh, who passed away at age 92, is remembered for his humility and profound leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 21:28 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 21:28 IST
Indian Film Industry Pays Tribute to Visionary Leader Manmohan Singh
Late politician Manmohan Singh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Leading figures from India's film fraternity have expressed deep sorrow at the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who died at 92. Anil Kapoor, speaking through Instagram, heralded Singh as a visionary leader instrumental in shaping modern India's economic landscape. He reflected on the unforgettable impression Singh left on him, emphasizing his humility and wisdom, which will be eternally cherished.

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan took to social media, describing Singh as one of India's most distinguished statesmen and scholars. Haasan noted the end of a significant era in Indian politics, lauding Singh's policies as Finance Minister and Prime Minister for their far-reaching impact on the nation's trajectory. Haasan highlighted Singh's unwavering dedication to inclusivity and social justice, ensuring India's progress was shared across all societal strata.

Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene also honored Singh's legacy, calling his leadership a testament to quiet determination's power. Actor Nimrat Kaur and Diljit Dosanjh similarly paid tribute, recognizing Singh's enduring imprint on India's fabric. Manmohan Singh, the architect of pivotal economic reforms, will be remembered as a crucial figure in modernizing India's economy and governance, with his last rites set for Saturday in New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024