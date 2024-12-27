Mystery Surrounding RJ Simran Singh's Death Ignites Social Media Debate

The Gurugram Police have ruled the death of well-known radio jockey and social media influencer Simran Singh as a suicide, closing the investigation after her family raised no suspicions or filed any complaints. Singh, beloved by her fans as 'Jammu Ki Dhadkan', tragically passed away in her rented room in Gurugram.

The official post-mortem report confirmed the cause of death as hanging, corroborating the police's conclusion of suicide. However, a significant number of social media users remain unconvinced, suggesting on her Instagram page that foul play may have been involved in her untimely demise.

Simran's final Instagram post, a joyful reel at the beach, has fueled speculation among her followers. Many argue that it seems implausible for someone appearing so content to commit suicide, prompting fans to voice their concerns and theories of murder in the comment section. The polarizing public opinion continues to drive online discourse around her death.

(With inputs from agencies.)