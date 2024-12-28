Comedy Legend Charles Shyer Passes Away at 83

Charles Shyer, the acclaimed screenwriter and director famed for iconic comedies such as 'Private Benjamin' and 'Father of the Bride', has died at the age of 83, as confirmed by his family through Deadline. The cause of death remains undisclosed.

The Meyers-Shyer family released a heartfelt statement expressing their sorrow, mentioning the irreplaceable void left by Shyer's passing but emphasizing the enduring legacy he leaves through his work and children. Known for his sharp wit and ability to direct warm and humorous stories, Shyer's contributions to Hollywood spanned over fifty years.

His illustrious career included an Oscar nomination for 'Private Benjamin' in 1981, a milestone that marked the beginning of a successful partnership with Nancy Meyers. Together, they crafted beloved films throughout the 80s and 90s, including 'Baby Boom' and the ever-popular 'Father of the Bride' series.

After their marriage in 1990 and subsequent divorce in 1999, Shyer ventured into solo projects such as 'The Affair of the Necklace' and a remake of 'Alfie'. His recent works include the Netflix film 'The Noel Diary' and 'Best Christmas Ever!'. Shyer is survived by his four children, including filmmaker Hallie Meyers-Shyer.

