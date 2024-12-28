Left Menu

Bhutan Honors Manmohan Singh: A Tribute of Friendship

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan attended former Indian PM Manmohan Singh's funeral, marking a significant moment of respect and solidarity. With national flags flown at half-mast and prayer ceremonies across Bhutan, the event highlighted the deep ties and cooperative history shared by both nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2024 16:00 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 16:00 IST
Bhutan Honors Manmohan Singh: A Tribute of Friendship
Manmohan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan paid his respects to former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh by attending the funeral in Delhi. This followed the nation-wide prayers held for Singh in monasteries throughout Bhutan, signaling a profound recognition of his legacy and contributions to Indo-Bhutanese relations.

Prayer ceremonies were organized across all 20 Dzongkhags in Bhutan, and a significant ceremony took place at the Kuenrey of Tashichhodzong in Thimphu. The event was attended by Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, Indian ambassador Sudhakar Dalela, and royal family members, embodying international respect and fraternity.

Bhutan's tribute to Singh included a thousand butter lamps and the lowering of national flags at embassies worldwide. Singh, notable for his role in India-Bhutan's economic cooperation, especially in the hydro-power sector, left a legacy of goodwill and collaboration memorialized by this solemn occasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

 Global
2
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
3
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
4
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024