Bhutan Honors Manmohan Singh: A Tribute of Friendship

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan paid his respects to former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh by attending the funeral in Delhi. This followed the nation-wide prayers held for Singh in monasteries throughout Bhutan, signaling a profound recognition of his legacy and contributions to Indo-Bhutanese relations.

Prayer ceremonies were organized across all 20 Dzongkhags in Bhutan, and a significant ceremony took place at the Kuenrey of Tashichhodzong in Thimphu. The event was attended by Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, Indian ambassador Sudhakar Dalela, and royal family members, embodying international respect and fraternity.

Bhutan's tribute to Singh included a thousand butter lamps and the lowering of national flags at embassies worldwide. Singh, notable for his role in India-Bhutan's economic cooperation, especially in the hydro-power sector, left a legacy of goodwill and collaboration memorialized by this solemn occasion.

