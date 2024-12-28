Left Menu

Quiet Celebrations: Americans Embrace a Low-Key New Year's Eve

Many Americans plan to ring in the New Year at home according to an AP-NORC poll, with a significant number making resolutions for 2025. Celebrating quietly or focusing on personal goals like health and well-being seems to be trending among different demographics, highlighting a shift in traditional festivities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 28-12-2024 18:13 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 18:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Many Americans are choosing to celebrate New Year's Eve quietly at home this year. A recent poll by The Associated Press-NORC Centre for Public Affairs reveals a majority prefer low-key festivities. Carla Woods from Iowa shares, 'If I don't make it to midnight, it's not a big deal.'

Instead of partying at bars or events, many will focus on personal resolutions. Over half plan to set goals for 2025, with millennials and Gen Z showing the most enthusiasm. Resolutions often include health, fitness, and mental well-being with younger people and women leading the charge in setting such intentions.

While relaxed festivities are trending, some will still find unique ways to celebrate. Anthony Tremblay plans a special getaway to Ireland, while Kourtney Kershaw has decided to welcome the New Year by attending a hockey game. This shift reflects broader socio-economic trends and personal priorities focused on health and meaningful experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

