Quiet Celebrations: Americans Embrace a Low-Key New Year's Eve

Many Americans are choosing to celebrate New Year's Eve quietly at home this year. A recent poll by The Associated Press-NORC Centre for Public Affairs reveals a majority prefer low-key festivities. Carla Woods from Iowa shares, 'If I don't make it to midnight, it's not a big deal.'

Instead of partying at bars or events, many will focus on personal resolutions. Over half plan to set goals for 2025, with millennials and Gen Z showing the most enthusiasm. Resolutions often include health, fitness, and mental well-being with younger people and women leading the charge in setting such intentions.

While relaxed festivities are trending, some will still find unique ways to celebrate. Anthony Tremblay plans a special getaway to Ireland, while Kourtney Kershaw has decided to welcome the New Year by attending a hockey game. This shift reflects broader socio-economic trends and personal priorities focused on health and meaningful experiences.

