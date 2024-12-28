Quiet Celebrations: Americans Embrace a Low-Key New Year's Eve
Many Americans plan to ring in the New Year at home according to an AP-NORC poll, with a significant number making resolutions for 2025. Celebrating quietly or focusing on personal goals like health and well-being seems to be trending among different demographics, highlighting a shift in traditional festivities.
Many Americans are choosing to celebrate New Year's Eve quietly at home this year. A recent poll by The Associated Press-NORC Centre for Public Affairs reveals a majority prefer low-key festivities. Carla Woods from Iowa shares, 'If I don't make it to midnight, it's not a big deal.'
Instead of partying at bars or events, many will focus on personal resolutions. Over half plan to set goals for 2025, with millennials and Gen Z showing the most enthusiasm. Resolutions often include health, fitness, and mental well-being with younger people and women leading the charge in setting such intentions.
While relaxed festivities are trending, some will still find unique ways to celebrate. Anthony Tremblay plans a special getaway to Ireland, while Kourtney Kershaw has decided to welcome the New Year by attending a hockey game. This shift reflects broader socio-economic trends and personal priorities focused on health and meaningful experiences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Government Mental Health Targets Show Progress, Highlight Regional Gaps
Controversy Unravels Over YesMadam's Mental Health Awareness Campaign
Boosting Student Well-being: Government Initiatives to Tackle Mental Health in Education
The Vegan Dilemma: Plant-Based Meats and Mental Health
Mental Health Concerns Amid Tensions at Sambhal Mosque