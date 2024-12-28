Prajakta Mali Defends Integrity Amid Political Scandal
Prajakta Mali criticizes MLA Suresh Dhas for implicating her in political disputes surrounding the murder case of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. She demands a public apology while highlighting the societal double standards faced by women in the entertainment industry. Mali plans to take legal action and has lodged a complaint with Maharashtra State Women's Commission.
Actor-producer Prajakta Mali has condemned BJP MLA Suresh Dhas for associating her name with political controversies linked to the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. The controversy stems from ongoing political discord involving NCP minister Dhananjay Munde and allegations connecting him to Deshmukh's death.
Mali asserted that Dhas' remarks were unfounded and derogatory, drawing attention to the challenges women face in the entertainment industry as frequent targets. She expressed her dissatisfaction with the social media narrative and Dhas' public statements, which she deemed irresponsible and damaging to her reputation.
The actor announced her intention to pursue legal action and has formally complained to the Maharashtra State Women's Commission. She also plans to discuss media accountability regarding the defamation of women with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Meanwhile, BJP state chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule has advised Dhas against public accusations that could impede ongoing investigations.
