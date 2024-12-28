Prajakta Mali Defends Integrity Amid Political Scandal

Actor-producer Prajakta Mali has condemned BJP MLA Suresh Dhas for associating her name with political controversies linked to the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. The controversy stems from ongoing political discord involving NCP minister Dhananjay Munde and allegations connecting him to Deshmukh's death.

Mali asserted that Dhas' remarks were unfounded and derogatory, drawing attention to the challenges women face in the entertainment industry as frequent targets. She expressed her dissatisfaction with the social media narrative and Dhas' public statements, which she deemed irresponsible and damaging to her reputation.

The actor announced her intention to pursue legal action and has formally complained to the Maharashtra State Women's Commission. She also plans to discuss media accountability regarding the defamation of women with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Meanwhile, BJP state chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule has advised Dhas against public accusations that could impede ongoing investigations.

