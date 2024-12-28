Left Menu

Prajakta Mali Defends Integrity Amid Political Scandal

Prajakta Mali criticizes MLA Suresh Dhas for implicating her in political disputes surrounding the murder case of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. She demands a public apology while highlighting the societal double standards faced by women in the entertainment industry. Mali plans to take legal action and has lodged a complaint with Maharashtra State Women's Commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-12-2024 19:25 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 19:25 IST
Prajakta Mali Defends Integrity Amid Political Scandal
  • Country:
  • India

Actor-producer Prajakta Mali has condemned BJP MLA Suresh Dhas for associating her name with political controversies linked to the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. The controversy stems from ongoing political discord involving NCP minister Dhananjay Munde and allegations connecting him to Deshmukh's death.

Mali asserted that Dhas' remarks were unfounded and derogatory, drawing attention to the challenges women face in the entertainment industry as frequent targets. She expressed her dissatisfaction with the social media narrative and Dhas' public statements, which she deemed irresponsible and damaging to her reputation.

The actor announced her intention to pursue legal action and has formally complained to the Maharashtra State Women's Commission. She also plans to discuss media accountability regarding the defamation of women with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Meanwhile, BJP state chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule has advised Dhas against public accusations that could impede ongoing investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
2
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
3
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024