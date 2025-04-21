Left Menu

Key Suspect in Village Sarpanch Murder Case Arrested

Sukhbir Singh, a key suspect in the murder of a village sarpanch, was arrested in a joint operation by Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force and Tarn Taran police. He faces multiple charges, including violations of narcotics and arms laws. Further investigations are ongoing to uncover his accomplices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-04-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 19:28 IST
Key Suspect in Village Sarpanch Murder Case Arrested
Sukhbir Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Sukhbir Singh, the main suspect in the murder of a village sarpanch in Tarn Taran, has been apprehended by Punjab Police. In a collaborative effort, the Anti-Gangster Task Force and Tarn Taran Police worked to capture Singh, who is implicated in various criminal activities.

Director General of Police Gauarv Yadav confirmed the arrest, noting Singh's extensive criminal history, including drug and weapon charges. Singh is accused of playing a central role in planning the murder carried out by motorcycle-riding assailants.

The police continue to investigate the case, seeking to identify Singh's accomplices. They have arrested seven of the eight individuals involved, as the search for the final suspect continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025