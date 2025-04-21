Key Suspect in Village Sarpanch Murder Case Arrested
Sukhbir Singh, a key suspect in the murder of a village sarpanch, was arrested in a joint operation by Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force and Tarn Taran police. He faces multiple charges, including violations of narcotics and arms laws. Further investigations are ongoing to uncover his accomplices.
Sukhbir Singh, the main suspect in the murder of a village sarpanch in Tarn Taran, has been apprehended by Punjab Police. In a collaborative effort, the Anti-Gangster Task Force and Tarn Taran Police worked to capture Singh, who is implicated in various criminal activities.
Director General of Police Gauarv Yadav confirmed the arrest, noting Singh's extensive criminal history, including drug and weapon charges. Singh is accused of playing a central role in planning the murder carried out by motorcycle-riding assailants.
The police continue to investigate the case, seeking to identify Singh's accomplices. They have arrested seven of the eight individuals involved, as the search for the final suspect continues.
