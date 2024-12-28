Left Menu

Chhatrapati Shivaji Statue Inaugurated by Indian Army at Pangong Lake

The Indian Army unveiled a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji near Pangong Lake, symbolizing the Maratha ruler's legacy and spirit. The event, led by Lt Gen Hitesh Bhalla, highlights the Army's efforts to integrate historic strategic insights into modern military practices amidst a backdrop of India-China border disengagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2024 19:29 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 19:29 IST
Chhatrapati Shivaji Statue Inaugurated by Indian Army at Pangong Lake
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army has taken a symbolic step by installing a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji at Pangong Lake, near the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh, to celebrate the Maratha warrior's enduring inspiration and unyielding spirit.

This inauguration led by Lt Gen Hitesh Bhalla underscores a tribute to Shivaji's values of valor and justice, emphasizing the integration of India's historical strategic wisdom with contemporary military operations.

The unveiling comes in the wake of completed troop disengagement between India and China in the remaining friction points along the eastern Ladakh border, a culmination of a lengthy diplomatic and military dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
2
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
3
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024