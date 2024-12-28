Chhatrapati Shivaji Statue Inaugurated by Indian Army at Pangong Lake

The Indian Army has taken a symbolic step by installing a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji at Pangong Lake, near the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh, to celebrate the Maratha warrior's enduring inspiration and unyielding spirit.

This inauguration led by Lt Gen Hitesh Bhalla underscores a tribute to Shivaji's values of valor and justice, emphasizing the integration of India's historical strategic wisdom with contemporary military operations.

The unveiling comes in the wake of completed troop disengagement between India and China in the remaining friction points along the eastern Ladakh border, a culmination of a lengthy diplomatic and military dialogue.

