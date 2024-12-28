Left Menu

Kashmiri Pandits: A Call for Justice and Acknowledgment

Kashmiri Pandits criticize the BJP-led government for not recognizing their displacement as 'genocide,' urging action on the 'Margdarshan resolution' for a separate Union Territory. The 33rd National Homeland Day highlights demands for enhanced security, job opportunities, and greater recognition of their contributions and struggles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 28-12-2024 20:56 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 20:56 IST
Kashmiri Pandits: A Call for Justice and Acknowledgment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, the Kashmiri Pandits voiced their discontent with the BJP-led central government for failing to recognize their displacement from Kashmir as a 'genocide.' In marking the 33rd anniversary of their homeland day, the community reiterated calls for implementing the 'Margdarshan resolution.'

Major demands include better relief measures, sufficient security for PM-package employees, and enhanced job opportunities for the community's youth in Jammu. Amid the convention themed 'Kashmiri Hindus caught between Jehad and denial of genocide,' two resolutions echoed their plight and aspirations.

Their leader Tito Ganju applauded the dedication of those battling for justice, emphasizing unity. Cultural performances highlighted the community's heritage. Panun Kashmir Chairman Ajay Chrungoo condemned the continued denial of genocide, emphasizing the necessity of a permanent resolution for their rehabilitation due to ongoing threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
2
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia
3
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024