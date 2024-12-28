Kashmiri Pandits: A Call for Justice and Acknowledgment

On Saturday, the Kashmiri Pandits voiced their discontent with the BJP-led central government for failing to recognize their displacement from Kashmir as a 'genocide.' In marking the 33rd anniversary of their homeland day, the community reiterated calls for implementing the 'Margdarshan resolution.'

Major demands include better relief measures, sufficient security for PM-package employees, and enhanced job opportunities for the community's youth in Jammu. Amid the convention themed 'Kashmiri Hindus caught between Jehad and denial of genocide,' two resolutions echoed their plight and aspirations.

Their leader Tito Ganju applauded the dedication of those battling for justice, emphasizing unity. Cultural performances highlighted the community's heritage. Panun Kashmir Chairman Ajay Chrungoo condemned the continued denial of genocide, emphasizing the necessity of a permanent resolution for their rehabilitation due to ongoing threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)