Olivia Hussey: Iconic Juliet Actor Remembered

Olivia Hussey, the revered actress who played Juliet in the landmark 1968 film "Romeo and Juliet," passed away at the age of 73, her family confirmed on social media. According to a statement on Instagram, she died peacefully at home with loved ones by her side.

Hussey captured the public's imagination as a 15-year-old, when director Franco Zeffirelli discovered her while she was performing onstage. Her portrayal of Juliet earned her a Golden Globe, solidifying her place in cinematic history.

In the later stages of her life, Hussey pursued legal action against Paramount Pictures, alongside her co-star Leonard Whiting, alleging abuse during the production of the film. Ultimately, their case was dismissed. Tributes poured in over the weekend, acknowledging Hussey's lasting impact on the arts.

(With inputs from agencies.)