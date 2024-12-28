Left Menu

Olivia Hussey: Iconic Juliet Actor Remembered

Olivia Hussey, known for her role as Juliet in the 1968 film 'Romeo and Juliet,' has passed away at 73. She began acting young, winning a Golden Globe for her iconic role. Despite legal battles later in life, she was remembered for her beauty and significant contributions to film.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 28-12-2024 21:29 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 21:29 IST
Olivia Hussey: Iconic Juliet Actor Remembered
Olivia Hussey
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Olivia Hussey, the revered actress who played Juliet in the landmark 1968 film "Romeo and Juliet," passed away at the age of 73, her family confirmed on social media. According to a statement on Instagram, she died peacefully at home with loved ones by her side.

Hussey captured the public's imagination as a 15-year-old, when director Franco Zeffirelli discovered her while she was performing onstage. Her portrayal of Juliet earned her a Golden Globe, solidifying her place in cinematic history.

In the later stages of her life, Hussey pursued legal action against Paramount Pictures, alongside her co-star Leonard Whiting, alleging abuse during the production of the film. Ultimately, their case was dismissed. Tributes poured in over the weekend, acknowledging Hussey's lasting impact on the arts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
2
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia
3
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024