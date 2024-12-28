Left Menu

Progress Review at Ram Janmabhoomi: Construction Milestones Ahead

Nripendra Mishra, Chairman of the Ram temple construction committee, reviewed ongoing construction work at Ram Janmabhoomi. Deadlines were set for pending tasks with companies involved. Completion of various structures, including temples and corridors, is expected by June next year. Idols are being constructed and inspected in Jaipur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 28-12-2024 23:16 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 23:16 IST
Progress Review at Ram Janmabhoomi: Construction Milestones Ahead
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nripendra Mishra, the Chairman of the Ram temple construction committee, conducted a review on Saturday at the Ram Janmabhoomi site, assessing the progress of ongoing construction efforts.

He held a strategic meeting with key stakeholders, including representatives from the temple Trust and engineering firms L&T and Tata Consulting Engineers Limited, to establish specific timelines for pending construction tasks.

The project targets include the completion of six Hindu saint temples, a pond named 'Pushkari,' and a connecting 'Parkota' corridor by June next year. Additionally, the construction and inspection of Hindu saint idols in Jaipur are scheduled for a January review.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Intensify Against Proposed Ropeway Project in Trikuta Hills

Protests Intensify Against Proposed Ropeway Project in Trikuta Hills

 India
2
Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

 Pakistan
3
Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

 India
4
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024