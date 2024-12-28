Progress Review at Ram Janmabhoomi: Construction Milestones Ahead
Nripendra Mishra, Chairman of the Ram temple construction committee, reviewed ongoing construction work at Ram Janmabhoomi. Deadlines were set for pending tasks with companies involved. Completion of various structures, including temples and corridors, is expected by June next year. Idols are being constructed and inspected in Jaipur.
Nripendra Mishra, the Chairman of the Ram temple construction committee, conducted a review on Saturday at the Ram Janmabhoomi site, assessing the progress of ongoing construction efforts.
He held a strategic meeting with key stakeholders, including representatives from the temple Trust and engineering firms L&T and Tata Consulting Engineers Limited, to establish specific timelines for pending construction tasks.
The project targets include the completion of six Hindu saint temples, a pond named 'Pushkari,' and a connecting 'Parkota' corridor by June next year. Additionally, the construction and inspection of Hindu saint idols in Jaipur are scheduled for a January review.
(With inputs from agencies.)
