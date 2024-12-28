Progress Review at Ram Janmabhoomi: Construction Milestones Ahead

Nripendra Mishra, the Chairman of the Ram temple construction committee, conducted a review on Saturday at the Ram Janmabhoomi site, assessing the progress of ongoing construction efforts.

He held a strategic meeting with key stakeholders, including representatives from the temple Trust and engineering firms L&T and Tata Consulting Engineers Limited, to establish specific timelines for pending construction tasks.

The project targets include the completion of six Hindu saint temples, a pond named 'Pushkari,' and a connecting 'Parkota' corridor by June next year. Additionally, the construction and inspection of Hindu saint idols in Jaipur are scheduled for a January review.

(With inputs from agencies.)