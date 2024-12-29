Left Menu

Tribute to Acharya Kishore Kunal: A Legacy of Service and Upliftment

Acharya Kishore Kunal, a retired IPS officer from the 1972 batch, passed away in Patna due to cardiac arrest. He led the Bihar State Board of Religious Trust and was the secretary of the Mahavir Mandir Trust. His work greatly contributed to social, religious, and cultural development.

Patna | Updated: 29-12-2024 09:50 IST
Acharya Kishore Kunal, a respected retired IPS officer, has passed away in Patna at the age of 74 due to cardiac arrest. A key figure from the 1972 batch, Kunal was known for his leadership at the Bihar State Board of Religious Trust.

During his tenure, Kunal also served as the secretary of the Mahavir Mandir Trust, under which several hospitals in Bihar were established. His contributions to both the religious and health sectors earned him immense respect in the community.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary expressed his condolences, highlighting Kunal's dedication to social service and upliftment of weaker societal sections. Choudhary acknowledged Kunal's irreplaceable impact, describing his passing as a profound loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

