Keanu Reeves: Will John Wick's Heart Beat Again?

Hollywood superstar Keanu Reeves has expressed his desire to return for a fifth installment of the popular 'John Wick' series, though he humorously admits uncertainty about his physical ability to do so.

Having starred as the iconic former hitman since 2014, Reeves highlighted his heart's willingness but confessed his knees might struggle with another grueling shoot. The acknowledgment comes as Lionsgate Studio hints at a fifth movie, although no official announcement has been made.

In the meantime, Reeves is confirmed for a cameo in the spinoff 'Ballerina' and is also stepping into the role of Shadow the Hedgehog in 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3', set to diversify his cinematic endeavors.

