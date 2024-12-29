Left Menu

Tragic End for Talented Actor Dileep Shankar

Prominent film and television actor Dileep Shankar was found dead in a hotel room. He was involved in a serial project and hadn't been seen for two days. Police believe a fall caused internal bleeding leading to his death. Shankar also suffered from liver issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 29-12-2024 19:33 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 19:33 IST
Tragic End for Talented Actor Dileep Shankar
Actor
  • Country:
  • India

Dileep Shankar, a prominent actor known for diverse roles in films and television serials, was discovered dead in a hotel room under tragic circumstances.

The 50-year-old actor had checked into the hotel for an ongoing serial shooting project, but was not seen for two days, sparking concern.

After unanswered calls, police found him lifeless inside a locked room. Internal bleeding from a possible fall and ongoing liver issues are suspected to have contributed to his death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
2
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
3

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States
4
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024