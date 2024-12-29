Tragic End for Talented Actor Dileep Shankar

Dileep Shankar, a prominent actor known for diverse roles in films and television serials, was discovered dead in a hotel room under tragic circumstances.

The 50-year-old actor had checked into the hotel for an ongoing serial shooting project, but was not seen for two days, sparking concern.

After unanswered calls, police found him lifeless inside a locked room. Internal bleeding from a possible fall and ongoing liver issues are suspected to have contributed to his death.

(With inputs from agencies.)