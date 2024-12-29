Bollywood Classics Light Up Cinemas: A Nostalgic Return

Bollywood enthusiasts were treated to an exciting cinematic experience in 2024 as some of the industry's iconic films made their triumphant return to theaters. These re-releases not only allowed longtime fans to enjoy their favorite movies once more on the big screen but also introduced these timeless classics to a new generation of audiences.

Leading the charge was the Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Karan Arjun,' which returned to cinemas globally on November 22. Directed by Rakesh Roshan, this film is cherished for its gripping storyline and performances. Speaking to ANI, Roshan described the re-release as an 'experiment' to gauge contemporary audiences' reception to the film's reincarnation theme.

Meanwhile, 'Tumbbad,' a visually stunning horror-thriller, surpassed box office expectations upon its re-release on September 13. Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, the film shattered previous records, even outpacing classics like 'Sholay' and 'Mughal-e-Azam.' The success prompted producer Sohum Shah to announce a sequel, 'Tumbbad 2.'

Valentine's Day 2024 saw the return of 'Jab We Met,' starring Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor. Known for its memorable characters, Geet and Aditya, the film rekindled the magic of its beloved songs and brought couples back to theaters for a nostalgic experience.

On August 30, 'Gangs of Wasseypur,' a crime drama by Anurag Kashyap, made a comeback 12 years after its original release. Featuring stars like Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Richa Chadha, the film chronicles the coal mafia's story over three generations. Nawazuddin shared his amazement at the film's journey, recalling the magic experienced at Cannes.

Lastly, 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' stirred emotions with its re-release, allowing fans to revisit this romantic drama featuring R. Madhavan and Dia Mirza. Originally a box-office disappointment, its newfound appreciation as a classic was heartfelt for Madhavan, who reminisced about its initial reception.

(With inputs from agencies.)