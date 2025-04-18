Crafting Peace: Rubio's Diplomacy in Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has taken a proactive approach to the ongoing Ukraine conflict, presenting strategies aimed at establishing a sustainable peace. On Thursday, he engaged in dialogue with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, positioning the U.S. as a central figure in diplomatic efforts.

A spokesperson for the U.S. State Department, Tammy Bruce, confirmed that Rubio has extended this peace framework to Ukrainian representatives and European allies during a meeting in Paris. According to Bruce, the proposal has been met with a favorable response, signaling potential progress in international collaboration.

As part of continued efforts to ensure stability in the region, the U.S. remains committed to facilitating discussions and negotiations. The goal is to achieve a resolution that not only ends the conflict but also guarantees long-term peace and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)