Jimmy Carter: A Legacy Beyond the Presidency

Jimmy Carter, the 39th President and a global humanitarian, reshaped post-presidential life with diplomatic missions and philanthropy. Known for his humility and faith, Carter lived to 100, leaving a significant imprint on politics and humanitarian efforts. He spent his final days in Plains, Georgia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Atlanta | Updated: 30-12-2024 03:01 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 03:01 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Jimmy Carter, who rose from humble beginnings as a peanut farmer to become the 39th U.S. President, passed away at 100. His presidency followed the turmoil of the Watergate scandal and the Vietnam War but lasted only one tumultuous term.

After leaving office, Carter devoted himself to humanitarian causes, establishing a legacy as the longest-lived American president. He died in his hometown of Plains, Georgia, over a year after entering hospice care. His wife, Rosalynn, had died in November 2023 at age 96.

Carter's multifaceted life journey—from businessman to evangelist, politician to woodworker—defied typical political conventions. His commitment to service persisted into his 80s and 90s through diplomatic efforts and building homes for the needy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

