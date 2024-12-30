Left Menu

Safety Lapses at Stadium Lead to Tragedy for Congress MLA Uma Thomas

Uma Thomas, the Congress MLA, is in critical condition with severe head and spinal injuries after falling from a stadium gallery. The incident occurred during a record-breaking dance event. Police have filed a case against the organisers for safety flaws, and a detailed investigation is ongoing.

Uma Thomas, Congress MLA, remains in critical condition after suffering severe head and spinal injuries from a fall at Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, hospital sources confirmed.

The Kochi city police have launched an investigation and filed a case against the event organisers for alleged negligence and safety lapses.

The fall happened during 'Mridanga Naadam', a Bharatanatyam event aiming for a Guinness World Record, involving 12,000 dancers, including Divya Unni. Police Commissioner Putta Vimaladitya inspected the site, as medical teams closely monitor Uma Thomas's health.

