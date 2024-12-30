Safety Lapses at Stadium Lead to Tragedy for Congress MLA Uma Thomas

Uma Thomas, Congress MLA, remains in critical condition after suffering severe head and spinal injuries from a fall at Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, hospital sources confirmed.

The Kochi city police have launched an investigation and filed a case against the event organisers for alleged negligence and safety lapses.

The fall happened during 'Mridanga Naadam', a Bharatanatyam event aiming for a Guinness World Record, involving 12,000 dancers, including Divya Unni. Police Commissioner Putta Vimaladitya inspected the site, as medical teams closely monitor Uma Thomas's health.

(With inputs from agencies.)