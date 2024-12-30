Left Menu

Thrikkakara MLA Uma Thomas' Condition: Updates and Investigation Post-Incident at Nehru Stadium

Uma Thomas, Congress MLA, suffered head and spinal injuries after falling from a stadium gallery during an event. Her condition shows signs of improvement, though she remains on a ventilator due to lung issues. Authorities are investigating alleged negligence by event organizers and stadium maintainers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 30-12-2024 13:40 IST
The condition of Thrikkakara Congress MLA Uma Thomas, who was injured after falling from a gallery at Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, is improving. According to a statement by Minister Rajeeve, hospital reports indicate stable vital signs despite a worsening lung injury.

A CT scan on Monday confirmed no further head injury complications, ruling out increased internal bleeding. The hospital noted an undisplaced cervical spine fracture but stated no immediate intervention is needed. A specialized medical team is monitoring her closely.

Authorities have launched an investigation into safety lapses during the event. The Greater Cochin Development Authority and police are examining the role of the organizers in the incident, where Uma Thomas fell approximately 15 feet while attending an event featuring 12,000 dancers.

