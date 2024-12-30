Asha Bhosle's Iconic Dance Troupe: A Blend of Timelessness and Virality

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle stunned audiences during a recent concert in Dubai by melding her timeless allure with the viral dance moves from Karan Aujla's chart-topping song, 'Tauba Tauba.' The 91-year-old icon, elegantly adorned in a white saree complemented by a matching necklace, performed the song's signature dance move.

Originally featured in the film 'Bad Newz,' starring Vicky Kaushal, 'Tauba Tauba' emerged as one of 2024's most beloved dance hits. The concert gained widespread attention after a video of Asha Bhosle's performance was shared by Dharma Productions on Instagram, with the page describing the display as when 'Tauba Tauba met timeless charm.'

Vicky Kaushal, who initially set the dance floor ablaze with the hook step in the movie, expressed his admiration on Instagram, hailing Asha Bhosle as an 'absolute legend.' Additionally, the song's original artist, Karan Aujla, took to the platform to express his gratitude, describing the event as 'truly iconic.'

Aujla recounted his humble beginnings and expressed that Bhosle's rendition of his song was a driving force to continue his pursuit of creating memorable music. Contributing to the concert's allure, Sonu Nigam delivered a captivating performance alongside Asha Bhosle.

The show also boasted a family touch as Asha's granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, joined them on stage, adding a layer of intergenerational harmony to the evening. Fans inundated Dharma Productions' post with heart emojis and fire symbols, celebrating Bhosle's exceptional ability to embrace new trends while maintaining her ageless artistry.

(With inputs from agencies.)