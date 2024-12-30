Left Menu

Young Fans' Adventure: A BTS Dream Deferred

Three young girls from Dharashiv, Maharashtra, devised a plan to fund a trip to South Korea to meet BTS pop band members by staging their own kidnapping. They intended to travel to Pune to earn money for their dream. However, the plot was uncovered and the girls were counseled and returned home by the police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 30-12-2024 16:26 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 16:02 IST
BTS members (Image source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI

In a surprising turn of events, three minor girls from a village in Maharashtra schemed to fund their South Korea trip to meet the BTS pop band by faking their own kidnapping. The ambitious plan was extinguished quickly by local authorities.

Hailing from Dharashiv district, the girls, aged 11 and 13, set off to Pune last Friday to raise money for their dream trip. This audacious endeavor prompted an immediate police response after receiving a tip-off on their helpline.

Authorities tracked down the girls on a bus heading to Pune, collaborating with locals for a swift intervention. The minors were safely returned to their families after undergoing counseling. The girls admitted their goal was to earn travel money to meet their K-pop idols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

