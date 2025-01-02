Hollywood Saga Ends: Jolie and Pitt Settle Divorce Amid Industry Shifts

In a significant development in the world of entertainment, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have officially reached a divorce settlement, ending an eight-year legal struggle that captured the media's attention. The resolution marks the closure of a public saga involving two of the most recognized figures in Hollywood.

Simultaneously, the Chinese film industry is facing a substantial financial hurdle, seeing a 22.6% decline in box office revenue in 2024 compared to the previous year. According to the China Film Administration, ticket sales dropped to 42.502 billion yuan, a stark contrast to both 2023 figures and the pre-pandemic peak of 2019.

On a more celebratory note, former England soccer manager Gareth Southgate, London Mayor Sadiq Khan, and Paris Olympic gold medalist Keely Hodgkinson have been honored in King Charles's New Year list. The comprehensive list acknowledges more than 1,200 individuals for their contributions across various sectors.

